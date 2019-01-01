What is Our Blood ? Our Blood is a major public artwork by the artist Marc Quinn.

It is not-for-profit and made with refugees and non-refugees. Our Blood is made to help refugees: it is created to raise awareness of the global refugee crisis and raise millions of dollars for refugees around the world.

Our Blood is a collaborative sculpture made by Marc Quinn and more than 10,000 people - half of whom are refugees, and the other half non-refugees. It is a sculpture of equality and solidarity. Our Blood will be a monument to our common humanity, emphasizing how there is more that unites us than divides us.

Our Blood is a multi-layered project. It is a major public artwork, consisting of the sculpture itself and a platform for human connection including a video art installation.